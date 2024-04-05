Eclipse over Lawrence County Event coming soon

Tonya Chastain is gearing up to showcase “Eclipse Over Lawrence County,” an event filled with fun activities and entertainment. Happening from Friday, April 5 through Monday, April 8, everyone, including visitors and locals, is welcome to join in the excitement.

Astronaut Charles D. Walker, a Bedford native, will be a special guest at the event. On Saturday, April 6 at 11 a.m. at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Bedford, he’ll share insights from his career and discuss scientific eclipse facts. As a Purdue University graduate, Walker flew on three NASA Space Shuttle missions in the 1980s, making him a hero in his home state of Indiana.

Walker’s presentation promises to be a fascinating addition to the Eclipse Over Lawrence County event, offering attendees a chance to learn from a true space explorer.