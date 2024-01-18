Electric vehicle owners struggle to charge cars in the cold; Applebee’s offers date night pass

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Applebee’s is introducing an exclusive Date Night Pass ever. Priced at just $200, the pass allows couples to enjoy up to $30 worth of food and non-alcoholic beverages every week throughout the year, either in-restaurant or for takeout, from February 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025. With a total value exceeding $1,500, this offer is a great way for couples to savor special moments without breaking the bank. Passes are limited, so interested individuals are encouraged to visit applebees.com/DateNightPass to learn more and secure their pass before they sell out. The passes will be available for purchase starting January 22, 2024, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

On another note, electric vehicle (EV) owners in Chicago are facing challenges charging their cars in the extreme cold. Tesla owners, in particular, are reporting difficulties with EV batteries not charging efficiently amid brutally cold temperatures in the city. More information on this issue can be found here.