Elevate your health at the new Crunch Fitness on Keystone Avenue

Crunch Fitness, a well-established fitness brand, prides itself on providing an inclusive and non-judgmental environment where individuals can pursue their fitness goals without fear of criticism or bias. This ethos reflects a commitment to fostering a diverse and supportive community centered around encouragement, empowerment, and entertainment.

Founded in 1989 in New York City’s Greenwich Village, Crunch began as a small gym in a basement studio. Its mission was to create a welcoming space for people from all walks of life to engage in fitness activities. Recognizing that exercise can be challenging, Crunch aimed to blend fitness and entertainment to make working out an enjoyable experience.

Crunch’s reputation has been built on its vibrant personality and outstanding group fitness and training programs, often referred to as #OnlyAtCrunch. The gym offers a range of membership options with no long-term commitments, ensuring flexibility for its diverse clientele.

Each Crunch facility is equipped with top-notch strength and cardio equipment, catering to the needs of members seeking a well-rounded workout experience. World-class personal trainers are available to guide individuals through Crunch’s various offerings, all at an affordable price point.

For those looking to elevate their fitness journey, Crunch offers upgraded memberships with access to group fitness classes, online video workouts via Crunch+, HydroMassage beds, tanning services, multi-club access, and guest privileges.

Expanding its reach, Crunch Fitness is opening a new Keystone location at 6160 N Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220, adding to its existing Indiana presence in Evansville and Michigan Road.

With its commitment to diversity, affordability, and a fun approach to fitness, Crunch continues to be a go-to choice for individuals pursuing their health and wellness goals.