ESPN: Pacers trade buddy hield to 76ers; Person climbs on top of Las Vegas sphere

Person climbs on top of Las Vegas sphere

Police detained multiple individuals outside the Las Vegas Sphere on Wednesday following reports of a man climbing the 366-foot structure.

Footage captured the climber standing at the pinnacle of the LED-clad landmark before authorities took him into custody.

The incident came to light after a live video posted on Instagram by self-proclaimed “pro-life Spider-Man” Maison Deschamps showcased the daring climb.

However, Deschamps was not among those detained. Notably, Deschamps has a history of similar stunts; in 2021, he scaled a hotel-casino exterior to protest Nevada’s COVID-19 health orders, and in 2022, he was arrested for climbing the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco.

