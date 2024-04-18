Explore the intricacies of presidential campaigns at ‘Off the Record’

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site is hosting an event that could garner attention from those interested in the intricacies of presidential campaigns. The event, titled “Off the Record,” is set to provide a platform for seasoned presidential campaign staff and strategists to discuss their experiences with a focus on untold stories and behind-the-scenes insights.

The discussion is scheduled for Wednesday, May 1, from 9-11 a.m. at Pacers Square, Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It features a panel including Erin Easter, Mayor of West Lafayette and former staffer on Barack Obama’s presidential campaign; Mike McDaniel, Executive Director of Governmental Affairs at Krieg Devault and veteran of George W. Bush’s campaign; and Adam Wren, National Political Correspondent for Politico.

Morgan Snyder, Senior Director of Public Relations and Film Indy, Visit Indy, will moderate the event.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase. Interested parties are encouraged to secure their spots promptly to gain insight into the electoral process from those who have firsthand experience.