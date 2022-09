All Indiana

Fashion show, dinner fundraiser for Dress for Success Indianapolis happens tonight

The 20th annual “Stepping Out in Style” fashion show and dinner fundraiser is happening Friday, September 16 at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis.

This event empowers women to achieve economic independence.

News 8’s Alexis Rogers is lending her support to this important mission tonight.

The event includes with a reception at 5:30 p.m, 7 p.m. dinner and 9:30 p.m. after-party.

Watch the video above to hear more about it.