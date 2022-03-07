All Indiana

Former pro basketball player turned minister releases new book, ‘First Round Pick: The Path Least Chosen’

Ken Barlow is a minister at a local church here in Indianapolis, but that’s a long road from where he started.

In 1986, he was selected by the LA Lakers in the first round of the NBA draft. He rejected a guaranteed NBA contract and ventured out into an international career.

He spent 16 years playing professionally in Europe, winning Italian, Israeli and Greek championships.

In his new book, “First Round Pick: The Path Least Chosen,” Ken shares the life choices that propelled him to success and in doing so, going against the tide in his career choices.

Barlow joined us today to discuss how his book is all about helping readers choose their personal pathways to success, being inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame and more.