Former Saturday Night Live cast member Jim Breuer to bring comedy shows to Indiana

He’s been on the standup stage for more than 20 years and was named one of Comedy Central’s Greatest Standups of all time, but all it takes is two magic words to identify who we’re talking about.

Remember “Goat Boy”? Yep, former Saturday Night Live cast member Jim Breuer is appearing in Anderson and Wabash Indiana this weekend, and he joined us Monday on “All Indiana” ahead of his performances to give us a good laugh as well.

You can see Breuer live and in person at the Paramount Theatre in Anderson on Friday, August 5 and at the Honeywell Center in Wabash, Indiana on Saturday, August 6.

