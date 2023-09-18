Former ‘The Voice’ contestant Derek Self to perform at Irving Theater

On a tour of self-discovery with Derek Self

Derek Self, an Indiana native and musician known for his appearance on “The Voice” and his musical work featured in The New York Times and Chicago Tribune, is going on his Self Discovery tour, commencing with a thrilling performance at the Irving Theater on September 23rd.

Self Discovery, a captivating album recorded entirely live at Indy’s Round Table Recording Company, seamlessly blends rock, folk, Americana, and classical influences.

Co-produced by Jordan Donica, an alum of Hamilton and a 2023 Tony Award nominee, the album takes listeners on a journey from a road trip out West to a heartwarming tale about his parents in a small Indiana town.

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness Derek Self live on stage!

It’s happening Saturday, September 23rd, at 7 p.m. at Irving Theater, 5505 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46219. Click here to purchase tickets!