Get ready for an unforgettable lineup at Symphony on the Prairie 2024

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra is set to bring an exciting lineup to Connor Prairie with the upcoming Kroger Symphony on the Prairie season. As summer approaches, music lovers can anticipate an array of performances including hits from John Williams, disco classics, tributes to Led Zeppelin, Queen, Jimmy Buffett, and Taylor Swift.

The season also features a special appearance by Austin Huntington, the principal cellist of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. Huntington, who has been with the orchestra for nine seasons and played the cello for nearly 26 years, shared his passion for the event and the diverse musical offerings it presents. He highlighted the inclusive nature of the Symphony on the Prairie, which caters to a wide range of musical tastes.

This annual event, beloved by the community, provides a picturesque setting where attendees can enjoy concerts under the open sky, surrounded by the beauty of nature. The event not only showcases classical music but also offers performances from various genres, making it a unique cultural experience for all ages.

Tickets for the Symphony on the Prairie are set to go on sale on April 23rd. For more details on the schedule and to purchase tickets, visitors can check the official website. This summer promises to be a memorable one at Connor Prairie, with exceptional music that continues to draw crowds year after year.