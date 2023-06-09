Hammer & Nigel talk whale encounter and national movie night…Is This Anything?

It’s National Movie Night, and a modern-day ‘Jonah and the Whale’ story swam out of a California Beach. Leave it to Hammer & Nigel to decide, is this anything?

Two whale watchers had a close encounter while kayaking off the coast of Avila Beach, California. Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel were watching humpback whales on Monday when one decided to get up close and personal.

A whale came up underneath their kayak, causing them to capsize. Footage from a nearby witness depicts what looks like the women being swallowed by the whale. However, they just made an unwanted splash and left the ocean unscathed.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), humpback whales typically feed on krill and smaller fish, meaning that the whale probably meant to harm. The NOAA added that humpback whales are active on the surface, which is why they are a popular sight amongst whale watchers!

Get that popcorn poppin’ because tonight is National Movie Night! On the second Friday of June, the states flip on the TV and enjoy the 100-year tradition of cinema!

Movies make us laugh, make us cry, and captivate us across all ages. They provide us with a sense of comfort and allow us to leave the real world from the first scene to the end credits. Celebrating can be as simple as easy of streaming from home, or as complex as hosting your own movie awards show!

However you choose to celebrate, enjoy the show!