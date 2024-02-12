How to be compatible with your partner romantically and financially

As Valentine’s Day approaches, many couples are gearing up for romantic dates and gestures.

However, amidst the love and excitement, financial matters shouldn’t be overlooked.

Mike Lemaich, a local financial professional from Global Fund Management, stresses the importance of being on the same page with your partner when it comes to money.

He offers four insightful questions to help couples determine their financial compatibility and ensure a strong foundation for their relationship.