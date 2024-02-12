Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

How to be compatible with your partner romantically and financially

How to be compatible with your partner romantically and financially

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

As Valentine’s Day approaches, many couples are gearing up for romantic dates and gestures.

However, amidst the love and excitement, financial matters shouldn’t be overlooked.

Mike Lemaich, a local financial professional from Global Fund Management, stresses the importance of being on the same page with your partner when it comes to money.

He offers four insightful questions to help couples determine their financial compatibility and ensure a strong foundation for their relationship.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

IndyGo employee rescued after he...
Local News /
Week 9: Vote for ‘The...
High School - The Zone /
Trump asks Supreme Court to...
Election /
IMPD: Man found dead at...
Crime Watch 8 /
Where to trace your family...
Local News /
Super Bowl betting takes a...
All Indiana /
Silver Alert issued for 89-year-old...
Local News /
Seek and Find: Exploring unique...
All Indiana /