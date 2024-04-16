Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

I Love to Read: Celebrating military children through reading

Celebrating military children through reading

by: Katie Cox
Posted: / Updated:

United through Reading is a non-profit organization that honors military children by partnering with acclaimed children’s book authors to present “book for the military child.”

Author Kelly Starling Lyions is one of those authors. Lyions spoke with All Indiana’s Amicia Ramsey about how her book shares a similar story with military children. You can watch their conversation in the video player above.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Local doctor works on conscious...
All Indiana /
CEOs working to combat burn-out;...
All Indiana /
Celebrating World Autism Month
All Indiana /
Addressing the economic implications of...
All Indiana /
Patty’s Picks: ‘Don’t Tell Mom...
All Indiana /
All Indiana Artist: Brandon Boerner
All Indiana /
Exploring how neural nostalgia affects...
All Indiana /
Local event raising awareness for...
All Indiana /