I Love to Read: Celebrating military children through reading
United through Reading is a non-profit organization that honors military children by partnering with acclaimed children’s book authors to present “book for the military child.”
Author Kelly Starling Lyions is one of those authors. Lyions spoke with All Indiana’s Amicia Ramsey about how her book shares a similar story with military children. You can watch their conversation in the video player above.