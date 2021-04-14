All Indiana

Indianapolis Ballet returns to live audience at The Toby at Newfields

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After more than a year of waiting during the coronavirus pandemic, the Indianapolis Ballet will grace the stage in front of a live audience again.

The group plans on celebrating its spring season opener from Friday through Sunday with the “Grace to Grandeur” performance. Tickets were on sale online.

Kristin Young Toner, ballet master and choreographer, said Wednesday, “This performance will have a little bit of everything.”

During Wednesday’s “All Indiana,” News 8 went behind the scenes with Toner, Founding Artistic Director Victoria Lyras and some of the performers at The Toby at Newfields.