All Indiana

Indianapolis Ballet returns to live audience at The Toby at Newfields

by: Randall Newsome
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After more than a year of waiting during the coronavirus pandemic, the Indianapolis Ballet will grace the stage in front of a live audience again.

The group plans on celebrating its spring season opener from Friday through Sunday with the “Grace to Grandeur” performance. Tickets were on sale online.

Kristin Young Toner, ballet master and choreographer, said Wednesday, “This performance will have a little bit of everything.”

During Wednesday’s “All Indiana,” News 8 went behind the scenes with Toner, Founding Artistic Director Victoria Lyras and some of the performers at The Toby at Newfields.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Ruff job: Busch will pay your pup $20,000 to be its official dog beer taster

Business /

CDC reports 5,800 COVID infections in fully vaccinated people

Vaccine Central /

1 dies after found shot in residential area on east side

Crime Watch 8 /

Windsor Park boxed in by city and state road closures

Local /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.