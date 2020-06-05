Indianapolis business starts T-shirt campaign in memory of George Floyd

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Entrepreneur Jennifer Weir-Harden started her business, Midwest Love, to give to others.

She sells bath and body goods and beauty products but says her work has a deeper meaning.

“I would take the profits and donate to different causes,” she said.

“When George Floyd was murdered, so many people coming together were coming from so many different perspectives,” she said. “I felt like if we could have one unified front, even if we’re on different ends, we’re all standing for a change.”

She decided T-shirts would be a way for people to show unity. The shirts feature the message, “Together We Stand,” on the front with different shades of brown fists in the air. The design is inspired by her kids, who are biracial.

“I wanted T-shirts, first of all, so that the black community can visually see that there’s a lot of people out there standing with them,” she said. “It’s a team of people of all different backgrounds. It’s an emotional cause and if we can stand together, we can all bring about a change and you can be from different backgrounds. You can have different perspectives, but if we all pull together, we can make something happen.”

She got emotional while talking about her cause.

“I have an interracial family, and I want my children to see something different than what the black community has been seeing,” she said. “They’re tired and they need the white community to stand with them and to help them keep fighting this fight, because it may feel like something is impossible, but we will get to the end and we will make a change.”

Weir-Harden will be donating portions of her proceeds to an effort called “Teaching for Change: Building Social Justice Starting in the Classroom.” The nonprofit says it “encourages teachers and students to question and re-think the world inside and outside their classrooms, build a more equitable, multicultural society, and become active global citizens.”

The “Together We Stand” campaign ends Sunday.