Indianapolis event centers around open, honest, ‘Grown Konversations’

The creator and organizer of “Grown Konversations,” Brandon Jackson, joined us Monday on “All Indiana” to discuss his upcoming event that will cover open, honest and grown conversations about marriage and relationships called, “A Win In 2023: Making Connections For Success”

You’re invited to enjoy a night of music, networking, food, and discussion.

Event Details:

Fri, December 16, 2022, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM EST

Jockamo’s Pizza – 9165 Otis Ave 9165 Otis Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46216

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.