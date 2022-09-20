All Indiana

Indy Jazz Fest returns with an outdoor festival at Garfield Park, features Grammy Award winner Robert Glasper, Lalah Hathaway, more

Indy Jazz Fest returns this year with an outdoor festival at Garfield Park, and tickets are on sale now.

Celebrating more than 20 years as innovators in the Indianapolis arts and culture scene, the annual Indy Jazz Fest is the premier event of the Indianapolis Jazz Foundation/

The two-day outdoor festival is taking place on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2.

The Indy Jazz Fest continues its focus on celebrating the legacy of jazz, its modern masters and new jazz stars and features a wide variety of performers under the jazz umbrella. Headliners include Robert Glasper, Tank and the Bangas, Lalah Hathaway, Norman Brown and more.

Saxophonist Rob Dixon joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to share what you can expect from this even and to give a preview of some of the music you will hear there.