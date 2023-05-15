Is This Anything?: Tony Awards won’t be televised amid WGA strike; Box Office: Guardians 3 second weekend win

Hammer and Nigel, the dynamic duo of talk radio, had a passionate discussion about the breaking news that Broadway’s grandest event, the Tony Awards, will not be televised due to the ongoing Writer’s Guild of America strike.

Expressing their disappointment, they analyzed the decision made by Tony’s management committee, which was prompted by the union’s refusal to grant a waiver for the live show in the midst of striking writers protesting outside the venue.

The hosts mull over possible alternatives, such as a non-televised news conference-style presentation on the original date or waiting until the strike concludes to hold a live show.

Transitioning to Box Office news, they highlight the success of Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume Three,” which continues to dominate the competition, securing its first-place position with an impressive $60.5 million during its second week in theaters.

The hosts anticipate the upcoming challenge from “Fast X,” starring Vin Diesel, while discussing the performances of other films like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “Book Club: The Next Chapter,” “Evil Dead Rise,” and “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”

