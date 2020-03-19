Joella’s Hot Chicken serves free kids meals, caters to health care workers

INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — Joella’s Hot Chicken is giving back to the community while people continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant is doing it by serving kids for free.

Brett Rattray, regional director of operations, said it’s important to give some kids and their families relief with a warm meal in their time of need.

“It’s everything,” Rattray said. “At a time like this, with all the stress and struggle going around, being able to provide some relief for our patrons, our neighbors, it’s everything.”

The restaurant didn’t even put a time limit on the offer. Rattray says this gesture goes along with a long-time motto and slogan for Joella’s Hot Chicken: “Always do the right thing.”

“It’s something that we practice and preach in business and it’s never been more important than right now.”

Joella’s is also delivering free catering to health care workers at nearby hospitals and urgent care centers. Rattray says this move was to make sure people on the front lines know they’re not forgotten.

“They are the most important factor in containing this and making sure that our people are safe,” he said. “A lot of times they’re stretched thin, they’re under pressure and they just need someone to be there for them, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Joella’s Hot Chicken locations in Broad Ripple, on 96th Street and in Bloomington are participating in the promotion along with all their other restaurants.

Also, anyone who orders food for an a adult on DoorDash, the delivery fees will be waived through March 31.