Local event raising awareness for health of Black mothers, babies

The “Nourishing Our Roots: Nurturing Conversations on Black Maternal Health” event is a platform dedicated to raising awareness and advocating for the health of black mothers and babies, alongside discussions on the importance of self-care for mothers.

Despite pregnancy and childbirth typically being regarded as joyous occasions, troubling statistics indicate that Black women face significantly higher risks, being three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications compared to White women.

This alarming disparity underscores the urgent need for conversations and actions aimed at addressing the underlying issues.

Scheduled during Black Maternal Health Week (April 11-17, 2024), the event promises to be enlightening and impactful, featuring a panel comprising a nurse life coach, a midwife, and a pediatrician.

Hosted by Melamama Maternal Wellness in collaboration with the Black Indiana Collaborative of Nurses, Indy Plant Room, and Pace Healing Helpers, the event seeks to empower women in the community to advocate for themselves and others during and after pregnancy.

By providing a platform for education, discussion, and resource-sharing, the organizers hope to equip attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the complexities of maternal health.

Registration is highly encouraged for those interested in participating in this important dialogue.

By coming together and engaging in open conversations, attendees can play an active role in driving positive change and promoting better maternal health outcomes within the community.