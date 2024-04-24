Mac & Cheese Festival coming to Fort Wayne

Get ready, Fort Wayne, IN! The cheesy sensation is rolling into town as the Mac & Cheese Festival makes its debut in the city.

Following the success of its event in Kalamazoo, MI, back in 2019, Outlier Events, in collaboration with the Michigan Dairy Farmers, has been spreading the love for mac and cheese across the Midwest.

The decision to expand to new locations was inevitable, and Fort Wayne is next on the list.

Attendees of the Mac & Cheese Festival in Fort Wayne can anticipate over 50 unique mac and cheese samples, paired perfectly with a selection of 150+ craft beers, ciders, seltzers, and spirits.

But the festival isn’t just about the food and drinks; it’s a full-blown celebration with entertainment.

From a tribute to the legendary Fleetwood Mac by Fleetwood 2 the Max, to live DJ performances, glitter tattoos, balloon twisters, and even a spectacular firework show, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

With “all-inclusive” style tickets, every attendee is in for a treat.

Each ticket comes complete with access to food and drink samples, a souvenir cup to remember the event by, a trendy Mac lanyard, and an exclusive VIP-only gift.

And here’s the best part—this festival is for all ages, ensuring that all families and friends can come together for the ultimate cheesy experience.

Make sure you act fast because this event has a history of selling out every year.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of Fort Wayne’s first-ever Mac & Cheese Festival.

Sign up for the priority list now to secure your spot when tickets go on sale on April 25th.