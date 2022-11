All Indiana

Magic of Lights returns to Ruoff Music Center

The holiday season is going to be bolder and brighter at this year’s “Magic of Lights” experience.

It’s celebrating its second year bringing this winter wonderland to Noblesville. WISH-TV’s Randall Newsome went to get a preview of what’s in store this time around.

Some new things include life-sized attractions like a huge barbie display.

The event runs from Nov. 18 – Jan. 1, 2023

The hours are 5:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

