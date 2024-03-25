Make a difference for Indy’s youth with a night out at Adult Recess

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis (BGCI) is gearing up for its much-anticipated annual fundraiser, Adult Recess, slated for Friday, April 26, at 7 p.m. This unique event will be held at the Lilly Boys & Girls Club, located at 801 S. State Ave., Indianapolis. Spearheaded by Robert Shula, the Chief Development Officer at BGCI, the fundraiser aims to support summer camp memberships for future Club members, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to experience the joy and learning that summer camp brings.

Adult Recess invites the Indianapolis community to indulge in a night of youthful fun with an adult twist. Attendees will have the chance to engage in a variety of games, channel their inner artist with wine and canvas activities, or showcase their vocal talents during karaoke sessions. In addition to these entertaining activities, guests will enjoy a selection of delicious bites and listen to the latest tunes spun by local DJ “soundsbyTodd.”

With Adult Recess, BGCI creates a bridge between the joy of childhood and the responsibilities of adulthood, reminding everyone of the importance of play while making a significant difference in the lives of children. The community is encouraged to come together for this cause, reliving their youth while supporting the future of Indianapolis’s young people.