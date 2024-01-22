Search
Meet Amicia Ramsey: All Indiana welcomes the lifestyle reporter and host to the family

Alicia Ramsey Welcome to All Indiana

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

WISH-TV 8 Lifestyle Reporter and Host, Amicia Ramsey, is set to provide viewers with a glimpse into her personality and interests beyond the newsroom. In a live on-set session, Ramsey will engage in the popular icebreaker game “Would you Rather” and shed light on her life outside of her journalistic endeavors. Her participation in this segment coincides with her recent role as a contributor and co-host on “Life.Style.Live!”

Amicia Ramsey’s foray into the world of journalism has been marked by her role as a News 8 reporter for Daybreak on WISH-TV. As a seasoned professional in her field, she has garnered attention for her contributions to the station’s coverage of lifestyle and entertainment news. Be sure to tune in to WISH-TV at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. for “Life.Style.Live!” and continue watching “All Indiana” at 4 p.m. to catch her next appearance!

