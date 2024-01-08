Money Monday with Mike: What to know before you file taxes

As tax season approaches, individuals are eager to secure their share of the substantial refunds, amounting to nearly $320 billion last year.

However, before rushing to file, it is crucial to stay informed about the significant changes in the tax landscape.

Financial professional Mike Lemaich, associated with Global Fund Management, stands as a valuable resource to guide individuals through these changes and offer essential insights into effective tax planning strategies.

With his expertise, Lemaich aims to ensure that taxpayers are well-prepared, maximizing their returns while navigating the evolving tax regulations.

As individuals gear up for the upcoming tax season, Mike Lemaich provides a reliable source of information and assistance in making informed financial decisions.