All Indiana

Oscar-winning ‘West Side Story’ star George Chakiris shares stories from his memoir

George Chakiris is an actor, singer, dancer and author whose hand and footprints can be found immortalized in cement outside of Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

He’s also a Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning actor known for his role as “Bernardo” in the original “West Side Story” playing opposite of Natalie Wood, as well as many other film, TV and Broadway roles.

Chakiris hasn’t been in front of a camera since 1996, but he’s joining us now to share some memories and stories from his new memoir, “My West Side Story.”

Watch the video above to hear from him.