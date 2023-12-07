Pacers in pursuit NBA Cup in Vegas and Pixar movies going to the big screen…Is This Anything?

WIBC’s Hammer and Nigel recently discussed several exciting developments in the entertainment world.

Firstly, they talked about the presence in Las Vegas, hinting at potential new opportunities or events involving the NBA team.

Additionally, they touched on the transition of animated films from streaming platforms to the big screen, with Disney bringing beloved Pixar creations like “Soul,” “Turning Red,” and “Luca” to theaters after their initial streaming debuts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These films are set to be released in the coming months, each accompanied by a Pixar animated short.

This move signals a return to the traditional cinematic experience, as theaters continue to adapt to the changing landscape of entertainment.

Finally, they mentioned a new perspective on a music icon and the latest internet-breaking clip, adding to the intrigue of the Hollywood minute.