Parisian Flea Market benefiting Fair Haven opens tomorrow at Clay Terrace

by: Tierra Carpenter
There is a home-away-from-home right here in Indianapolis for families of a patient coming to Indy for medical treatment. It’s called Fair Haven which provides complimentary lodging at Ada’s Place.

You can help keep this service operating by visiting the Parisian Flea Market Friday, October 7 beginning at 9 a.m. and Saturday, October 8 ending at 4 p.m. at Clay Terrace in Carmel.

Tickets are $5-dollars at the door.

Amanda Milner joined us Thursday on “All Indiana” to discuss this one-of-a-kind shopping event.

