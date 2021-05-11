All Indiana

Ray Skillman’s musuem shows off classic car collection, Indy 500 history

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — For more than a decade, car dealer Ray Skillman has been gathering a collection of classic cars for his museum, and it’s become one of the biggest vehicle showcases in central Indiana.

The classic car museum is also paying tribute to the history of the Indy 500. Skillman took Randall Newsome on a tour around the collection. Watch the videos to see Skillman walk through some of the history of the cars.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the classic car museum was free and open to the public. Now it’s by appointment only and also used to help charities. Find out more about the Ray Skillman Collector Sales here.