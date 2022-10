All Indiana

‘Shark Tank’ investor Barbara Corcoran to host free webinar for small business owners

Small business owners know that we just entered the fiscal fourth quarter and it’s going to be a tough one.

Barbara Corcoran from the tv show “Shark Tank” joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” with some help for small business owners and to discuss her new, free webinar.

The free webinar “Business Unusual with Barbara Corcoran presented by AT&T Business” will be held on Wednesday, October 12 and any time after that on demand.

Visit, 888barbara.com to register.