Shohei Ohtani’s game-changing contract and social media affecting teens

Major League Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani, known for his exceptional talent both as a pitcher and hitter, has made a surprising decision in his new contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Reports suggest that Ohtani has opted to defer a staggering 97% of his $700 million contract until after the conclusion of its 10-year duration.

This means that he will defer $68 million of his $70 million annual salary, with the remaining $680 million to be paid out starting from the 2033 season.

Ohtani’s motivation for this unconventional deal is said to stem from his commitment to winning and being a team player.

By deferring his salary, Ohtani allows the Dodgers to allocate more funds to build a competitive team around the Japanese superstar.

Ohtani’s move to the Dodgers follows a successful stint of six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels as a free agent, making waves in the world of baseball.

In other news…

A recent report from the Pew Research Center highlights the pervasive presence of social media in the lives of American teenagers.

It reveals that a significant number of teens are almost constantly glued to their phones or computers, engaging with various social media platforms.

Notably, 93 percent of teens reported using YouTube, while 63 percent admitted to using TikTok. Other popular platforms included Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook.

Alarmingly, one-third of the surveyed respondents disclosed that they used at least one of these platforms “almost constantly.”

Overall, 46 percent of teenagers claimed to be online almost all the time, a figure that has doubled since the first Pew survey conducted in 2015.

These findings underscore growing concerns about the potential impact of social media on the mental health and safety of adolescents.