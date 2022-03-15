All Indiana

Snowboard paralympic medalist Amy Purdy uses her own challenges to inspire others

As part of Women’s History Month, we want you to meet someone who is the first double-leg amputee to compete in the Paralympic Games.

She is top ranked three-time world cup para snowboarder Amy Purdy.

Purdy has won silver and bronze medals in the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics and 2018 PyeongChang Paralymics.

At the age of 19, she had both legs amputated after a bout with meningitis and later a kidney transplant.

Purdy has since performed on “Dancing with the Stars” and raced around the world with her husband on “The Amazing Race.”

She joined us live Tuesday to discuss how she faced every obstacle life could throw at her and still came out on top, battling mental health on top of physical health challenges, her non-profit organization and more!

Watch the video above to hear from Purdy.