‘Suits’ tops list for most streamed in 2023; Amazon’s Prime Video has ads

In 2023, Nielsen unveiled its list of the most-streamed movies and shows, and “Suits” emerged as the undisputed leader, boasting over 57 billion total minutes watched.

The legal drama was closely trailed by “Bluey,” with nearly 44 billion minutes, followed by perennial favorites “N.C.I.S” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Four top 10 titles were exclusive to Netflix, while three were available on multiple platforms. In aggregate, Nielsen reported that Americans spent 21 million years streaming content in the past year alone.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video introduced a significant change as it began featuring ads in its shows and movies.

This move, announced in September, allows users to opt out of ads by paying an additional $2.99 per month. Amazon justified the introduction of ads as crucial to supporting the production of popular programs like “Thursday Night Football.”

Although the company did not disclose the duration of ad breaks, a recent Morgan Stanley report predicts that Prime Video ads will generate over three billion dollars in additional revenue this year, potentially reaching seven billion by 2026.

This trend aligns with the broader industry, as most streaming services have incorporated ads into their programming and increased prices for ad-free subscription tiers.