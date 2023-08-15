Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Take a deep breath in and out, it’s National Relaxation Day

(WISH Photo)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Happy National Relaxation Day! As we navigate the bustling month of August, it’s crucial to address the prevalent “August Anxiety” that can often creep up on us. Denise Baltimore, a skilled Licensed Massage Therapist from Massage LuXe, offers some invaluable insights into taming this stress and embracing a serene state of mind. According to Baltimore, taking a proactive approach to relaxation is essential for our overall well-being. She suggests starting with deep, mindful breathing exercises, which can significantly reduce tension and promote a calmer mindset. In addition, engaging in activities like yoga or meditation can help center our thoughts and instill a sense of tranquility amid the chaos of daily life. Baltimore also highlights the importance of setting boundaries and giving yourself permission to take breaks – whether it’s a short walk, a moment of quiet contemplation, or a full-blown spa day. By incorporating these practices into our routines, we can effectively manage “August Anxiety” and foster a healthier relationship with stress.

Denise Baltimore’s expertise shines a light on the power of self-care and relaxation, especially on this National Relaxation Day. As we heed her advice and adopt these strategies, we can pave the way for a more balanced and peaceful August, and ultimately, a more harmonious life overall. So, let’s embrace the opportunity to chillax, prioritize our well-being, and embark on a journey toward a more relaxed and centered self.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Budapest 23 world championships track...
News /
Person dies in crash at...
Local News /
New Hammond law forces gas...
Indiana News /
Indiana breaks ground on new...
Indiana News /
Hard Truth Distilling Co. announces...
Local News /
Goody2Treats – Tasty Takeout
All Indiana /
VIDEO: What did AC predict...
Sports /
Move over wine, Indiana pairs...
Local News /