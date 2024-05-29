Tasty Takeout: The Jollof Buka

At The Jollof Buka, there’s a bunch of tasty foods you can try like noodles, fish, and soups. They’re on West Washington Street, not too far from Supermercado Carniceria Puebla.

You can order online and get your food carried out or delivered right to you!

They’ve got all kinds of dishes from Africa, from chicken, fish, and noodles, to soups. It’s a chill place where kids are welcome.

Plus, they’ve got food for them too, and even some options for vegans.

If you come by car, there’s free parking.

If you want to hang out and watch TV, they’ve got you covered. The doors are open from noon to midnight, Tuesday to Saturday, and from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.

They’re closed on Mondays, though, so plan accordingly!