The Challenge: All Stars season 3 deputs tomorrow on Paramount+

Today, Paramount+ announced a stacked lineup of legendary vets for the third season of “The Challenge: All Stars,” which will premiere on Wednesday, May 11 with back-to-back episodes. For the first time ever, this all-new season requires past contestants to have qualified for or won a challenge final, featuring the franchise’s fiercest competitors from every era of the show. Internationally, “The Challenge: All Stars” season three will premiere later this year on Paramount+ in all markets where the service is available

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions, “The Challenge: All Stars” will reignite old rivalries and spark new ones as these power players navigate a series of grueling challenges and eliminations, along with some unexpected twists and turns from host T.J. Lavin, as they fight to earn the chance to run the Final and take home their share of $500,000. With so much on the line, this season’s All Stars are about to take the game to an all-new level.

The show will premiere on May 11, 2022, at 3.00 AM ET on Paramount+.