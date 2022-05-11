All Indiana

The Couples Whisperer offers online assessment, tips, advice for couples

Chris Saver, “The Couples Whisperer” is on a mission to save 1 hundred-million relationships from painful breakups.

He uses online couples assessments to instantly reveal how to avoid the biggest mistakes you can make with each other.

“All Indiana” hosts Randall Newsome and Alexis Rogers gave his assessment a try to find out a few things about how they communicate with each other as co-workers and friends.

To find out how their assessment went and to learn more about Saver’s process, watch the video above.

For more information, visit TheCouplesWhisperer.com.