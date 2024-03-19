Toby Keith elected into Country Hall of Fame; Blue Bell Ice Cream to release ‘Gooey Butter Cake’ flavor

Toby Keith elected into Country Hall of Fame and Blue Bell to release ‘Gooey Butter Cake’ Ice Cream

On Monday, Toby Keith was honored by being posthumously inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

This recognition came shortly after his passing in February, highlighting his significant impact on country music.

Keith’s induction acknowledges his lasting influence on the genre. He was noted for his support of the armed forces, having completed eleven USO tours and performed over two hundred shows for service members worldwide.

Before this honor, Toby Keith had already been recognized for his songwriting contributions, being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the All Genre Songwriters Hall of Fame.

He also received a BMI Icon Award in 2022, solidifying his status as a respected figure in the music industry.

In other news, Blue Bell Ice Cream expanded into the Saint Louis market, introducing a new flavor inspired by the city’s culinary heritage: Gooey Butter Cake Ice Cream.

This treat combines cake batter ice cream with cream cheese and butter cake pieces, reflecting the iconic Saint Louis dessert.

Blue Bell’s introduction of this flavor demonstrates its commitment to regional flavors and traditions.

Gooey Butter Cake Ice Cream offers a unique blend of Texan and Saint Louis cultures, adding another option to its lineup for a limited time.

This expansion invites both longtime fans and newcomers to enjoy a taste of Saint Louis with every scoop.