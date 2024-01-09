Tyrese Haliburton injured and ‘Purple Rain’ heads to Broadway…Is This Anything?

In Pacers news, the team faces a setback as star point guard Tyrese Haliburton finds himself sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

Following the victory against the Celtics with a score of 133 to 131, Haliburton’s absence in the entire second half raises concerns about the severity of his injury.

Scheduled for an MRI today, the examination aims to shed light on the extent of the damage sustained during the game.

The incident occurred at the end of the first half when Haliburton, driving towards the basket, slipped and fell, immediately clutching his left leg in pain.

Having to be carried off the court to the locker room, halftime officially ruled him out with a left hamstring strain. Meanwhile, in a nod to nostalgia, the iconic “Purple Rain” takes a new form as it heads to Broadway.

Four decades after rocking movie theaters, the Prince classic is set to be adapted into a stage musical, celebrating the musical genius that earned Prince two Grammys and an Oscar for the film’s featured music.