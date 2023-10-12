UNCF Chair Donielle Martin talks 80th Anniversary and The Masked Ball Gala

As UNCF (United Negro College Fund) approaches its remarkable 80th anniversary, we are honored to have Donielle Martin, Chair of UNCF, join us to shed light on this significant milestone.

UNCF has been a pivotal force in education, serving as the second-largest private funder of scholarships to minority students, second only to the federal government.

Donielle will also discuss the organization’s signature fundraising event, The Masked Ball, which has played a vital role in supporting UNCF’s mission of advancing educational opportunities and promoting equity for minority students.

Want to learn more information? Be sure to watch the full interview above!