Using hypnotherapy through healing journey

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many people are turning to hypnotherapy to transform their minds and their lives. Rapid Transformational Therapy Practitioner, Jessica Gordon, joined All Indiana Tuesday afternoon. She’s a certified marriage and family therapist.

Gordon discussed hypnotherapy and its benefits.

“It is a form of hypnosis. The goal of it is to really get to the root cause of the presenting problem. If you’re coming in for anxiety, depression, or anger, we really go to that layer in your subconscious mind to figure out why are you really that way. Why is it still coming up in your adult life and why is it stopping you from excelling?” she said.

Those interested in contacting Gordon can do so by emailing her at Jessica@iamjessicagordon.com. You can also contact her through her social media platforms on Facebook and Instagram.

