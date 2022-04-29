All Indiana

What’s Next Conference to teach young men professional skills this weekend

The What’s Next Conference is a daylong event dedicated to guiding Indiana’s young men into promising futures, and this year it’s back and in person.

The conference is happening on Saturday, April 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College 2535 North Capitol Avenue. Indianapolis, IN, 46208.

It will teach high school-age males how to workshop ideas and carry themselves like professionals, all while helping build their self-confidence.

This year’s keynote speaker is Gary Brackett.

For more information click here. To purchase tickets click here.