What’s Next Conference to teach young men professional skills this weekend

The What’s Next Conference is a daylong event dedicated to guiding Indiana’s young men into promising futures, and this year it’s back and in person.
The conference is happening on Saturday, April 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College 2535 North Capitol Avenue. Indianapolis, IN, 46208.
It will teach high school-age males how to workshop ideas and carry themselves like professionals, all while helping build their self-confidence.
This year’s keynote speaker is Gary Brackett.
