WISH-TV kids play ‘Chika Chaka’ with toy inventors Mike and Melissa Giles

Mike and Melissa Giles, along with five children of various WISH-TV staff members, have joined forces to create M&M Funky Stuff LLC.

This dynamic couple, Mike and Melissa, are the visionary founders behind the company and are currently showcasing their groundbreaking product, “Chika Chaka.”

This interactive game/toy is set to revolutionize the world of play and entertainment. In a twist of fate, it’s worth noting that Mike Giles is the son of the former WISH-TV News Director, Lee Giles, making their family’s connection to the world of broadcasting even more profound.

Their innovative spirit and dedication to creating fun and engaging experiences promise to leave a lasting mark in the toy industry.