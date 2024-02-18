‘All INdiana Politics:’ Feb. 18, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” the Indiana Supreme Court on Thursday removed the injunction that would have allowed John Rust to be on the GOP primary ballot for U.S. Senate. Rust says he will continue his campaign and appeal the ruling.

Later in the show, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez sits down with Sid Mahant, a Republican candidate for Congress, who discusses giving back to his adoptive country, the American Dream, the state of the immigration system, the immigration policy, speeding up immigration paperwork, and much more.

Sanchez also sits down with Max Engling, a Republican candidate for Congress, who discusses how Indiana needs someone in Congress who can build coalitions both within the Republican Party and across party lines. Engling also discusses the cost of living, national debt, policy proposals, and much more.

Last, but not least, Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Dana Black and Republican Whitley Yates, to discuss the John Rust Ruling, The Trump trial, and George Santos’ congressional seat.

