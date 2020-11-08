All INdiana Politics: It was a historic election night in Indiana

It was a historic election night in Indiana as Gov. Eric Holcomb set new records for voting, and Indiana elected its first Muslim lawmaker.

Plus, News 8’s Phil Sanchez goes one-on-one with a former Indiana congressman who is now helping lead a bipartisan group to protect election integrity. Also, our top political experts break down what exactly happened this election.

