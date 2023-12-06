‘All Indiana Politics’ panelists discuss upcoming GOP debate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of the “All Indiana Politics” panel stopped by Daybreak on Wednesday with projections about tonight’s GOP debate.

Whitley Yates, director of diversity and engagement for the Indiana Republican Party, and Lara Beck, owner of Beck Communications Group, were asked who had the most to win or lose on stage tonight?

Both agreed that candidate Nikki Haley had the most to gain.

“You know, I think that who has the most to win right now is Nikki Haley. I think that as you’re watching people drop out of this race, you’re seeing her numbers and her support continue to go up. So, I want to say that she’s at the top.” said Yates.

“I feel like Nikki Haley is the one who really is poised right now as the front runner out of this pack, and I think we’re going to see her probably break away and continue to break away.” said Beck.

Both also agreed that Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie have much to lose. Neither of the panelists mentioned GOP candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy.

Watch the full interview to learn more.

Be sure to catch the GOP debate at 8 p.m. live on WISH-TV.