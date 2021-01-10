All INdiana Politics: Republicans, Democrats on insurrection at US Capitol

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In this week’s All INdiana Politics, we look at the extraordinary events in Washington: insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

News 8’s Phil Sanchez talked to two Indiana Democrats about why they want President Donald Trump removed from office, and why one thinks there were riot sympathizers among the Capitol Police.

And Gov. Eric Holcomb gives his reaction to what happened in Washington, along with what might be in his budget proposal.

Join Phil Sanchez for another edition of All INdiana Politics on WISH-TV.