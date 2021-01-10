All Indiana Politics

All INdiana Politics: Republicans, Democrats on insurrection at US Capitol

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In this week’s All INdiana Politics, we look at the extraordinary events in Washington: insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

News 8’s Phil Sanchez talked to two Indiana Democrats about why they want President Donald Trump removed from office, and why one thinks there were riot sympathizers among the Capitol Police.

And Gov. Eric Holcomb gives his reaction to what happened in Washington, along with what might be in his budget proposal.

Join Phil Sanchez for another edition of All INdiana Politics on WISH-TV.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

6 rangers killed in latest attack at Congo’s Virunga park

International /

ISDH: 5,127 new COVID-19 cases; 18 more deaths

Coronavirus /

CEO arrested for breaching the US Capitol during Trump-fueled insurrection

National /

Toomey is 2nd GOP senator to urge Trump to quit

National /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.