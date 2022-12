All Indiana Politics

‘All INdiana Politics’: Senator Mike Braun files to run for governor in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, the “All INdiana Politics” team talks about the race for Indiana’s next governor in 2024.

Senator Mike Braun filed the official paperwork to begin his campaign for governor in 2024. News 8’s Garrett Bergquist lays out where this puts the field hoping to replace Eric Holcomb.

Also this week, the “All INdiana Politics” panel shares their thoughts on Senator Braun looking to make a run for governor.