Engling: GOP needs people with fresh ideas and willingness to carry them out

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former Congressional staffer said Indiana needs someone in Congress who can build coalitions both within the Republican Party and across party lines.

Max Engling is one of 10 Republicans challenging U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz in her bid for another term. Her seat covers Indiana’s fifth congressional district, which stretches from Indianapolis’ northern suburbs to Kokomo and Marion.

Engling’s experience includes serving as director of member services for the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. Engling said the cost of living concerns come up more than anything in his conversations with voters, with the border and the national debt not far behind. He said Republicans need to do a better job of hashing out their differences with each other to put forward coherent, cohesive policy proposals and then carry them out.

“I’m tired of just talking and losing on issues,” he said. “I want to get out there and say, how do we win? How do we build a group of people that won’t let us down on this and actually accomplish those conservative things?”

Engling said voters want someone who brings fresh ideas that still adhere to conservative values. As an example, on the debt, he said Congress could try a two-year budget cycle or have the Congressional Budget Office extend its estimates out to 20 years instead of 10.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays on WISH-TV.