WISH-TV to host live GOP governor candidate debate at historic Madam Walker Theatre

WISH-TV will host a 90-minute long live debate featuring Indiana's Republican candidates for governor starting at 6:30 p.m. March 27, 2024, at the historic Madam Walker Theatre in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday night is the night – five Republican candidates for governor will debate live on WISH-TV.

The 90-minute-long “All INdiana Politics Special: The GOP Governor’s Debate” will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Madam Walker Legacy Center in downtown Indianapolis.

The debate will air live on WISH-TV and the WISH-TV Statewide TV News Network, plus stream live on WISHTV.com and the WISH-TV app.

Wednesday’s debate will feature five candidates, all of whom met a list of qualifications, including ballot signatures and fundraising totals.

Mike Braun

Brad Chambers

Suzanne Crouch

Eric Doden

Curtis Hill

Phil Sanchez, News 8’s lead political anchor, and April Simpson, co-anchor of WISH-TV’s 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. shows, will moderate the debate. News 8’s government reporter Garrett Bergquist has also contributed to the debate.

There is still time for the public to submit questions to ask the candidates. Those questions can be sent to AskTheCandidates@wishtv.com.

WISH-TV will also offer a Democratic governor candidate debate if multiple candidates meet the threshold.

Tune in to see the debate live on WISH-TV at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.